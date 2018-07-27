Where should new Spur Lonnie Walker go eat at in SA?

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is home to many delicious restaurants, and now new Spur Lonnie Walker wants to try the go-to places.

He recently tweeted, "Must go-to restaurants in San Antonio," and San Antonio has responded.

There was over a thousand replies to his tweet.

Even Whataburger and local chef Jason Dady invite him to visit.

Whataburger for sure — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) July 18, 2018

Love to have you at any of our places. Just holler. #gsg — Jason Dady (@chefjasondady) July 17, 2018

Others suggest where he can get some good tacos at.

Taquitos West Ave or Ricky’s Tacos 🔥 — Marshall Beightol (@mbeightol2) July 17, 2018

You gotta come to Rolando's Super Tacos! Biggest authentic tacos in town and they have great taste in decor if I do say so myself... 😏 pic.twitter.com/wDxVCK7daG — g (@hashtag_gracy) July 21, 2018

And of course there are suggestions on where he can get some good burgers and BBQ.

Chris Madrid’s for the best burgers in town! — joseph (@jrivs_) July 17, 2018

Smoke shack. That grilled cheese brisket sandwich!! — Adan Tello (@adantellooo) July 17, 2018

So what do you think? Where should Walker visit?

