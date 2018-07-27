Spurs

Where should new Spur Lonnie Walker go eat at in SA?

Lonnie Walker tweets asking for the go-to restaurants in the city

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is home to many delicious restaurants, and now new Spur Lonnie Walker wants to try the go-to places.

He recently tweeted, "Must go-to restaurants in San Antonio," and San Antonio has responded.

More Headlines

There was over a thousand replies to his tweet.

Even Whataburger and local chef Jason Dady invite him to visit.

Others suggest where he can get some good tacos at.

And of course there are suggestions on where he can get some good burgers and BBQ.

So what do you think? Where should Walker visit?

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.