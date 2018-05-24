Win an autographed Spurs jersey by showing your best Memorial Day Miracle shot

SAN ANTONIO - It's been 19 years since Sean Elliott hit the "Memorial Day Miracle" shot inside the Alamodome during the playoffs.

The Spurs would go on that year to win their first NBA Championship.

This year Sean Elliott has a challenge for fans.

With the holiday weekend coming up, @seanelliott_32 has a challenge for you!



Show us your best reenactment of the #MemorialDayMiracle for your chance to win an autographed jersey.



How to enter → https://t.co/LPMZfnSmpb pic.twitter.com/xXdWtQiMzi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 24, 2018

Fan who submit a video reenacting the "Memorial Day Miracle" shot have a chance at winning an autographed Sean Elliott Spurs jersey.

You can enter the competition by sharing your video on your personal social media account using #MemorialDayMiracle and tagging @Spurs for a chance to win.

The top five finalists will be selected Sunday, and announced Monday at 9 a.m.

From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., fans will get to vote for the best reenactment, and the video with the most votes wins.

For full contest rules, click here.

