NBA

Kawhi watch: Toronto news helicopter follows Kawhi Leonard's SUV

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard is no longer a player with the Spurs and sometimes that can be a good thing.

The Kawhi free agency frenzy went to another level Wednesday when a Toronto news station began to follow him with its helicopter.

More Headlines

CP24 News in Toronto began to follow Leonard immediately as he arrived at Pearson Airport.

Images were posted on social media of the chopper following an SUV reportedly carrying Leonard.

Leonard is reportedly considering signing with either Los Angeles-based team or re-signing with Toronto after delivering the Raptors the franchise's first NBA championship.

Leonard, of course, demanded a trade from San Antonio last summer.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.