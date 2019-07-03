Kawhi watch: Toronto news helicopter follows Kawhi Leonard's SUV

Kawhi Leonard is no longer a player with the Spurs and sometimes that can be a good thing.

The Kawhi free agency frenzy went to another level Wednesday when a Toronto news station began to follow him with its helicopter.

CP24 News in Toronto began to follow Leonard immediately as he arrived at Pearson Airport.

Images were posted on social media of the chopper following an SUV reportedly carrying Leonard.

Leonard is reportedly considering signing with either Los Angeles-based team or re-signing with Toronto after delivering the Raptors the franchise's first NBA championship.

Leonard, of course, demanded a trade from San Antonio last summer.

MLSE plane just arriving at Pearson Airport watch @CP24 pic.twitter.com/XEmTJOLatF — Stephanie Smyth (@stephaniesmyth) July 3, 2019

A CP24 news helicopter following two black SUVs. One of which believed to contain Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/dE6qn3NBv3 — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) July 3, 2019

A black SUV believed to contain Kawhi about to turn onto Bloor Street. pic.twitter.com/0WAdFBwfx2 — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) July 3, 2019

