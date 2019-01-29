New and old faces contributing to change for SAFC in 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - After opening training camp last Friday, San Antonio FC was back on the pitch once again on a beautiful Monday morning. Head coach Darren Powell likes what he's seen from his squad so far.

"The intensity has been good and the application of what we coach has been good," Powell said. "So far, we're all very, very positive and enthusiastic about the group."

There's plenty of new faces on this year's roster -- a stark contrast from the familiar faces found on 2018's lineup. That's life in the USL, and Powell and the rest of the players are embracing change in the hopes of generating a new team synergy.

"I think in 2018, we had a very experienced group returning because we kept a lot of players," Powell explained. "That's not the norm in the USL. What we see this year is a new challenge, a new opportunity for players. Everybody that has been here before has been wonderful. This transition time is all about learning, and that's what this preseason is about."

One of the newest acquisitions is English midfielder Jack Barmby, who played 10 games and scored a goal with the Portland Timbers in MLS play last season. He also saw game action in the USL, scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances with Portland Timbers 2, and Powell is excited to have Barmby on the team.

"Jack's got wonderful experiences both in the UK and obviously within MLS," Powell said. "He's a player that -- when he first came over in June of 2016 -- we had already identified as one of the threats within the league. We're very fortunate that he's decided to come to San Antonio FC, and we're looking forward to watching him play."

That's not to say SAFC doesn't have veteran leadership -- midfielder Rafael Castillo is returning for the fourth straight season, and his presence is making an impact early in training camp.

"What you see on the field with Rafa is what you get with him," Powell explained. "He's a great leader. His enthusiasm is infectious. The players thrive off of that. He drives everybody every single day, and that's what we expect to see from him."

Even more changes were announced for the coaching staff Monday morning. Former captain Ryan Roushandel, a member of the club's first-ever team, was officially announced as an assistant coach for SAFC's first team. But even with so many new parts to the organization, it all comes down to one thing -- how they play on the field.

"We've got five weeks on the field together, to teach them what we want to do with the ball and without the ball," Powell said.

"Hopefully, it's with the ball more than without."

