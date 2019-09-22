Antonio Brown unleashes Twitter tirade, says he's done with NFL

Antonio Brown unleashed a tirade on social media Sunday morning that called out former teammates, the NFL and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brown also announced on Twitter that he is done playing in the NFL.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eKrAE0Vwih — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

The Twitter rant comes days after the All-Pro wide receiver was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Patriots are the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade.

In Sunday morning's series of tweets, Brown also took jabs at former teammate and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and TV commentator and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe.

Brown's agent told ESPN on Saturday that some teams have inquired about signing Brown, but wanted to know more about the NFL's investigation.

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I'm done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

HOW BROWN GOT HERE

Already facing a civil suit claiming that he raped a former trainer, Brown was accused in a Sports Illustrated story published Monday of exposing himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home.

He has denied both allegations. But the Patriots cut ties with the four-time All-Pro after just one game.

The NFL said it will continue to investigate Brown's behavior, as it has with stars like Ray Rice and Kareem Hunt and lesser players who have run afoul of the personal conduct policy — whether or not they were convicted of a crime, or even charged.

The league said in a statement late Friday that Brown could be placed on the commissioner's exempt list if he is signed by another team and could also be suspended once the investigation concludes, casting doubt on whether he will play again this season.

"We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues," the statement said. "Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies."

Brown has been sued by former trainer Britney Taylor, who claimed Brown raped or sexually assaulted her on three occasions. Although the lawsuit became public last week, Brown practiced with the Patriots, then played on Sunday in a 43-0 rout of Miami, scoring a touchdown.

Taylor had a lengthy meeting with the NFL this week.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, but Taylor was identified in the federal lawsuit and was quoted in a statement provided by her lawyer.

According to a Sports Illustrated story, a second woman, who as a victim of sexual harassment is not being identified, was working at Brown's home when she turned around to find him standing there naked except for a small towel covering his genitals.

After the article ran, the magazine reported, the woman "received what she characterized as intimidating texts" from Brown that included pictures of her children.

"She received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017," the magazine said. "The person she believes is Brown encouraging others in the group to investigate the woman. The texter accused the artist of fabricating her account of the 2017 incident for cash."

Lawyers for the woman said in a statement that the league and the Patriots "took our client's concerns seriously."

"She wanted the threats and intimidation to stop and we hope that will be case," said a statement emailed to reporters from attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz. "The NFL has assured us that regardless of Antonio Brown's roster status, it will continue to investigate all claims regarding his behavior."

Also this week, Nike cut ties with the receiver, saying in an email to The Associated Press on Friday, "Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete."

A four-time All-Pro who caught 837 passes over nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh after he went missing for two days before the 2018 season finale.

The Steelers traded him to Oakland, which signed him to a contract that would have paid him up to $50 million over the next three seasons.

But he never played a game for the Raiders, quarreling with the coach and general manager until they, too, released him. The Patriots signed him only a few hours later, giving him a one-year deal that would have guaranteed him $9 million and paid him up to $15 million this season.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.