Cowboys WR Amari Cooper held out of practice with heel bruise

OXNARD, Calif. - Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper reported for this afternoon’s practice ready to workout, but left the field after the opening stretch. He eventually returned to the sidelines, but without his pads.

He did not participate in any further workouts.

Reports say that Cooper was held out of practice with a heel bruise. Following the afternoon session, Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones addressed the media and gave an update on Cooper’s status.

“It started bothering him a little bit yesterday, and then it bothered him a little bit more today, so we pulled the plug on it." Jones said. “I don’t think it’s any major concern at this point. We just have to see. It’s a long journey here. If players get tweaked up, then certainly we’re going to be very cautious and make sure we get them back to where they are 110%."

Cooper is starting his first full season in a Cowboys uniform. He came to Dallas via mid-season trade with Oakland in 2018 and helped the Cowboys win 7 of their last 8 regular season games. Cooper is currently in the last year of his contract and is still in negotiations for an extension.

