Countdown to Cowboys Camp: Randy Gregory and David Irving's suspension status

DALLAS - There is still one more major question lingering over Oxnard as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their first workout Saturday afternoon -- how the team will deal with Randy Gregory and David Irving. Both will start the 2019 NFL season serving suspensions.

Gregory is trying to get reinstated to the NFL after it was reported that he violated the league's substance abuse policy in February. In order to accomplish that, he has changed agents. According to the NFL's Ian Rapoport, Gregory has fired Steve Weinberg and has hired Peter Schafer.

Since the Cowboys took a chance on Gregory in the 2015 NFL draft, he has only played in 14 games. This is his fourth suspension, which, according to the NFL, results in an indefinite ban. As far as we know, there have been no further violations, and even though he will certainly serve some sort of suspension again in the regular season, the defensive end said he would like to get back to the Cowboys for this training camp.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle David Irving is also serving an indefinite suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. In March, when the suspension was announced, Irving went on a social media website and announced that he was quitting the NFL because of the league's drug policies, particularly with regard to marijuana. Irving, who is now a free agent, would also have to apply for reinstatement if he wants to play in the NFL again.

In April, Cowboys extended Gregory's contract through 2020 but, apparently, they have no desire to re-sign Irving.

