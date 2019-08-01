Cowboys cut Larry Allen Jr., re-sign Justin Phillips

OXNARD, Calif. - Larry Allen Jr., the son of Hall of Famer and Cowboys Ring of Honor member Larry Allen, has been cut.

The Cowboys announced the move Wednesday during the players' day off.

Allen, who is 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, signed a three-year nonguaranteed contract as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard, where he earned a biomedical engineering degree.

After bringing in several linebackers for workouts, Dallas elected to re-sign undrafted free agent linebacker Justin Phillips. The move helps "Big D" generate depth at the linebacker position. Chris Covington is currently on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury and Sean Lee is nursing a sprained knee.

