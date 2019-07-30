Cowboys sign running back Alfred Morris

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys have found an alternative to negotiating with Ezekiel Elliott: signing Alfred Morris.

Reports late Monday night say that the free-agent running back signed a deal that would reunite him with the Cowboys. The move comes hours after it was reported that Elliott had left the United States to train in Cabo, Mexico. Morris played two seasons in Dallas, started five games and averaged 5 yards per carry in 2017. That same year, Elliott opened the season serving a six-game suspension.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, Morris visited with the Saints this afternoon, but signed with Dallas immediately after the offer was extended. He is expected to show up to training camp in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday.

The Katz brothers, his agents, tell me he will be in Oxnard for training camp Tuesday. He worked out for the #Saints today but when #Cowboys called it was an easy pick. He feels like Dallas is home. It’s where his wife, 2 kids and his newborn have remained when he was in SF. https://t.co/fEHChbnIED — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 30, 2019

