America's Team tackles a yoga session in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Yoga in Cowboys training camp. Now we have seen everything. But if you think about it, it makes sense. A lot of injuries are muscle related, and what better way to prepare for a grinding game of football than to have more flexibility.

"Stretching is essential for an athlete," said Cowboys safety Xavier Woods. "It increases your longevity those muscles get right when we run.

"I like a cool down with stretches. It's really nice."

Yoga instructor Stacey Hickman was in charge of two sessions on Saturday morning that even included star quarterback Dak Prescott, and the plan is for four or five sessions in camp, with the target of cutting down on team injuries.

"Everybody is cool with it," said Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis. "Everybody is a manly man. Understand that this is just to prolong their career. Stretching your ligaments and stuff like that so you can run faster."

There are even some of the team like Woods who likes hot yoga which is yoga in a room at over 100 degrees. But here in Oxnard, they will have to settle for 81.

