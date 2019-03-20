Cowboys agree to terms with WR Randall Cobb

With the loss of longtime slot receiver Cole Beasley to Buffalo in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys have been looking for ways to fill the hole left behind in their receiving corps.

Enter Randall Cobb.

Just a day after meeting with the Cowboys on a free-agent visit, Cobb has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal. Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer was the first to report the deal via twitter.

Randall Cobb has agreed to a deal with Cowboys #scoopage — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 19, 2019

Drafted 64th overall in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Packers, Cobb has been one of the most dynamic and consistent playmakers in Green Bay, tallying 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns on 470 catches in his eight-year career. The 28-year old wideout has also seen time as a running back (59 rushes, 352 yards) and return man (2,747 yards, two touchdowns).

The question is whether Cobb can stay healthy in Dallas. Since posting career-best numbers -- 1,287 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns -- in 2014, Cobb has seen his production drop in nearly every season. In 2018, he missed seven games due to concussion and hamstring injuries and finished the season with 38 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns -- one of the worst performances of his career, second only to his rookie season. Cobb has not played a full 16-game regular season schedule since 2015.

When he was on the field last season, Cobb proved to be a difference maker for the Packers. In Week 1, he played one of the best games of his career, catching nine passes for 142 yards, including the game-winning 75-yard touchdown in a 24-23 victory over Chicago.

Time will tell if the Cowboys get that kind of explosiveness out of Cobb in 2019.

