Cowboys bus returns to training camp

OXNARD, Calif. - For the first time in two years, a Dallas Cowboys bus has rolled into training camp. Photographer Billy Caldera was the first to notice it when he was headed to breakfast this morning. This is the first time we have seen the Cowboys’ iconic bus at camp since the accident two years ago.

For those of you who don't remember, the bus was en route from Dallas to the Cowboys training camp in California on July 24, 2016. Just outside of Dolan Springs, Arizona, a van pulled in front of the bus while turning left on State Route 93. The collision killed four passengers in the van. No one was injured in the bus, including the driver Emory Tyler, and longtime Cowboys writer Mickey Spagnola, who has returned to cover training camp this year.

At the time of the accident, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement that said in part, "An accident involving the loss of life is tragic. We as an organization are deeply saddened, and our thoughts, prayers and concerns at this time are with the family members and loved ones of all who were lost."

The Cowboys bus is often used to transport VIPs to games and other events, including here at training camp.