Cowboys defensive lineman Irving accused in domestic case; woman recants

FRISCO, Texas - Police in a Dallas suburb are investigating a domestic violence complaint against Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving from a woman who later recanted.

Frisco police spokesman Radd Rotello said Monday no arrests have been made.

Rotello said a woman identified as Irving's girlfriend called police twice Sunday. After several media reports Monday, the woman wrote in a message posted on Instagram that her allegations were false. She said she was upset over an argument that led to neighbors calling 911.

"David did not put his hands on me at any time," the woman wrote.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league will look into the incident. A spokesman for the team and Irving's agent declined comment.

Irving recently signed a 2018 second-round tender worth $2.9 million as a restricted free agent. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency after the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old Irving was suspended the first four games last season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers. He had seven sacks in eight games before missing the last four games with a concussion.

The Cowboys picked up Irving off Kansas City's practice squad in 2015. He has 11 sacks over three seasons in Dallas.

