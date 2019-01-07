'I prayed four times for you': Young Cowboys fan pens letter to Allen Hurns after severe injury

ARLINGTON, Texas - A young Cowboys fan reached out to Allen Hurns after the wide receiver suffered a gruesome injury Saturday night during Dallas' 24-22 wild-card win over Seattle in the NFL playoffs.

Hurns had surgery after he broke his left ankle during the first quarter of the game.

Hurns was being dragged down by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougal at the end of a 14-yard catch for a first down when his lower left leg appeared to buckle.

The 27-year-old Hurns writhed in pain on the turf as medical personnel rushed out to immobilize his leg.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He was taken off the field on a cart after being placed on a stretcher, tears streaming down his face.

Several players from both teams crowded around the stretcher as Hurns was wheeled off.

Hurns held up his left fist as the crowd cheered while the cart was driven off the field.

Later that night, Luke McSwain wrote a letter to Hurns that was posted on Twitter and went viral. The letter reads in part:

"I saw the Cowboys-Seahawks game last night. I saw you get hurt. I hope you are okay. Don't worry, you have the best doctors in the world. I prayed four times for you. You will get way better shortly."

McSwain ends the letter by saying Hurns was his "No.1 wide receiver."

A photo of the letter was retweeted 241 times and liked more than 1,600 times.

My little guy couldn't sleep. Came downstairs and asked if he could write a letter to @A1hurns and take it to him tomorrow 🙏🏼🏈💙 @dallascowboys @SlaterNFL pic.twitter.com/r2AdZLBzuQ — Kim McSwain (@mcswainkl) January 6, 2019

Hurns tweeted on Sunday that he appreciated the support and prayers he has received and is ready to attack the recovery process.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Sunday Hurns had successful surgery and was expected to make a full recovery.

Truly appreciate all the prayers. If you know me you know I don’t lack having faith. I trust and thank the man above through the ups and downs 🙏🏾. Ready to attack this recovery process, Better believe I will come back on a mission. — Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) January 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.