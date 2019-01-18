Cowboys fire offensive coordinator Scott Linehan

DALLAS - Less than a week after losing in the divisional playoff game against the Rams in Los Angeles, the Dallas Cowboys announced Friday they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

Linehan first started with the Cowboys as a passing game coordinator in 2014 and, the following year, he was promoted to OC.

In a statement, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said letting Linehand go was "not an easy decision" because of how highly the staff thinks of him, not only as a coach but as a person.

Below is the statement from Garrett:

"(Linehan) and I had some really positive, substantive and open discussions which took place in the latter part of this week, and we ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change at this position. This was very much a mutual decision, and there was a great deal of common ground and shared understanding between both of us during our meetings. Scott has had an incredibly positive impact on our football team. He has been instrumental in the development and success of a significant number of our veteran and younger players. He is an outstanding football coach, a great friend and we wish him and his family nothing but the absolute best moving forward."

After beginning the 2018 season with a 3-5 record, rumors began to swirl, saying that the Cowboys might look for a different play caller.

But as the season went on, the Cowboys managed to win seven of the last eight games, clinching their second NFC East title in three years and claiming a spot in the playoffs.

The 30-22 loss to the Rams on Sunday, however, appeared to be the last straw for Linehan and his future with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys finished No. 22 in the NFL in both total offense and scoring offense, averaging only 21.1 points per game.

It is unclear whether the Cowboys have begun working on Linehan's replacement but a report indicates there is a possibility the team may promote from within its coaching staff, which is a move the front office has made in the past.

