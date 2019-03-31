Cowboys legend Michael Irvin announces he's cancer-free

Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin announced via Instagram on Sunday that he is cancer-free.
Irvin posted last week that he underwent biopsy tests on his throat after dealing with issues for almost two months. In his post Sunday, he thanked God for answering his prayers, announcing that his biopsy returned "100% clean."
Irvin, 53, said he had lost his voice after cheering for the Cowboys’ win over the New Orleans Saints last season and had lost his father to throat cancer at the age of 51.
Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying. I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 To God be the Glory🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
