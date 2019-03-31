Cowboys legend Michael Irvin announces he's cancer-free

Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin announced via Instagram on Sunday that he is cancer-free.

Irvin posted last week that he underwent biopsy tests on his throat after dealing with issues for almost two months. In his post Sunday, he thanked God for answering his prayers, announcing that his biopsy returned "100% clean."

Irvin, 53, said he had lost his voice after cheering for the Cowboys’ win over the New Orleans Saints last season and had lost his father to throat cancer at the age of 51.

