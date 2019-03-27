Cowboys legend Michael Irvin undergoes throat biopsy

Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he underwent biopsy tests on his throat after dealing with issues for almost two months.

Irvin said he had lost his voice after cheering for the Cowboys’ win over the New Orleans Saints last season.

Irvin said in his post that he had lost his father to throat cancer at the age of 51.

Read more about what Irvin said in his post below:

