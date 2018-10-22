Cowboys

Cowboys make big trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper

Dallas trades 2019 first-round pick to Oakland

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys have made a major trade to bolster their beleaguered wide receiver group. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported on Monday the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper.

Dallas is sending Oakland a 2019 first-round pick for Cooper, according to reports.

Cooper, 24, is in his fourth season out of Alabama.

The Raiders selected Cooper with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

