Cowboys make big trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys have made a major trade to bolster their beleaguered wide receiver group.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported on Monday the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper.

Cowboys traded a first-round pick to Raiders for WR Amari Cooper, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Breaking: A source tells me that WR Amari Cooper will be traded to the Dallas #Cowboys. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 22, 2018

Dallas is sending Oakland a 2019 first-round pick for Cooper, according to reports.

Cooper, 24, is in his fourth season out of Alabama.

The Raiders selected Cooper with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

