Cowboys WR Amari Cooper dominates Eagles in 29-23 OT victory

SAN ANTONIO - Wide receiver Amari Cooper had the best game of his NFL career during the Dallas Cowboys' 29-23 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

Cooper logged 217 receiving yards and three touchdowns – both career-highs – on 10 receptions.

“He is an incredible player," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I knew he was good. I knew he was going to get separation and get open and make great catches. But when you just see the run after catch and breaking tackles, and being that great of a player- as I said, I’m just thankful we got that trade.”

Back in October the Oakland Raiders traded Cooper to the Cowboys for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Some thought that was too much to give up.

Yes, he heard those naysayers.

“Of course. I mean, with social media you hear everything," Cooper said. "But I know what I’m worth and I know I can play football. So, it didn’t really bother me.”

In six game since joining the Cowboys, Cooper has 40 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns.

And in his last three games Cooper has touchdown receptions of 40, 90, 28 and 75 yards. He's been key in helping the Cowboys win five straight games.

“I feel like that’s who I am, I feel like I can make those plays to help my team win," Cooper said. "You know I did it in college a lot, in Oakland I did it sometimes. But my whole goal is just to be more consistent and to be able to provide that type of play for my team every week.”

Cooper’s 217 yards are the most receiving yards by any NFL receiver this season, and the most receiving yards by any NFL receiver since Julio Jones logged 253 yards against Tampa Bay (11/26/17).

"Yeah, he’s a hell of a football player. He’s made a huge impact on our team since we’ve gotten him," head coach Jason Garrett said. "I think if you watch him, week in, week out, you see him catch the ball short, you see him catch the ball medium, you see him catch the ball down the field, you see him make plays after he catches the ball. He’s just a damn good football player. We’re lucky to have him."

Cooper sealed the Cowboys' win by catching a deflected pass and racing 15 yards for the winner.

