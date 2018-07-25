Dallas Cowboys player David Irving excused from training camp for 'personal issues'

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 16: David Irving #95 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with his team against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the…

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys had their first "camp casualty," if you will.

David Irving has been excused from training camp to deal with personal issues, according to the Dallas Morning News and a number of other reports.

Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday he doesn't expect Irving to be at camp.

The defensive end who signed a one-year, $2.9 million tender during the off-season is also facing a four-game suspension to start the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, but it does not appear that he will be facing any added suspension for domestic violence allegations that were later recanted.

It is unclear at this time when Irving might rejoin the team, but he is allowed to participate in all of the Cowboys' preseason games before his suspension takes effect at the start of the regular season.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.