Dallas Cowboys 2018 preseason opponents announced

SAN ANTONIO - The NFL has announced the four preseason opponents for the Dallas Cowboys preseason games for 2018.

The Cowboys will play their week one game on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team will then return home for two consecutive home games, first versus the Cincinnati Bengals in week two and then against the Arizona Cardinals in week three.

The final preseason game will then take place in Houston against the Texans.

The week three game versus Arizona at AT&T Stadium will be nationally televised on Sunday, Aug. 26 on NBC at 7 p.m.

Last year, the Cowboys took part in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in August, and had a fifth preseason game scheduled against the Texans when it was cancelled in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

