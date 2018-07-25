Dallas Cowboys look to the future in State of Cowboys press conference

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are holding their state of the team address on Wednesday when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, team Vice President Stephen Jones and head coach Jason Garrett address the media for the first time since reporting to training camp in Oxnard, California.

They will face many questions before kicking off the 2018 regular season after a 9 and 7 finish last year. Their record was not good enough to make it to the playoffs, coming off the season before when they went 13 and 3.

Certainly, the biggest questions are with the Dallas Cowboys receiving corp that lost Dez Bryant during this off season. The Cowboys cut Bryant after his production fell off the last three years, after signing his $70 million contract extension.

Another question will be about the retirement of future hall of famer tightend Jason Witten, who has decided to leave the field to enter the broadcast booth for Monday night football.

There are a number of new receiver faces in camp, including Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, both signed as free agents; Tavon Austin, who came to the Cowboys via a trade with the Rams; and Michael Gallup and Cedric Wilson through the draft.

With Terrance Williams recovering from a broken foot this off season, which leaves the No. 1 wide receiver slot wide open. "It's a lot of motivation," said Hurns, who will be one of those competing to start for the Cowboys starting wide receiver slot. "I fell like it's a big year for me going forward in my career."

KSAT live tweeted the press conference:

