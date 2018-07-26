Dallas Cowboys owner national anthem comments spark controversy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making national headlines regarding the national anthem controversy in the NFL.

During the Cowboys’ state of the team address to open the 2018 training camp in Oxnard, California, Jones was asked by one reporter if he would support a player staying in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem. Jones did not waiver.

"No, our policy is you stand at the anthem, toe on the line,” Jones said.

The NFL has tabled its latest rule that requires all players and staff members on the field to stand for the national anthem or face a fine, but the new rule would also allow team members who did not wish to do so to remain in the locker room or in a nonpublic area.

The league is hoping to work out some kind of an agreement with the NFL Players Association, which has filed a grievance.

Jones was not going to get off the hook that easy on the subject. A follow-up question asked the billionaire owner: Does the president returning to this subject regularly make it more difficult for you and the union to come to some kind of an agreement on the situation?

"Yes," Jones said. "His interest in what we are doing is problematic from my chair, and in general, the owners' chair. (It’s) unprecedented if you really think about it. Like the very game itself, that's the way it is and we will deal with it."

President Donald Trump has called out the league and what the president calls their $40 million commissioner over how he's handled the controversy demanding all players should stand at attention hand on heart.

"We feel strongly about how we deal with it and will do so accordingly. Everybody would like it to go away,” Jones said.

