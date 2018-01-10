Cowboys WR Cole Beasley releases rap song, mentions Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are not in the playoffs so that’s given their players more time to pursue other interests in the offseason.

That includes a new rap song that was released on Tuesday by Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley.

The song, titled “80 Stings,” was released under ColdNation Records, which is an entertainment company Beasley started with a local producer.

Beasley took to Twitter to make the announcement. He said music has been a passion of his for some time and the full album will be released this Spring.

Beasley said his loyalty and dedication to football will not change. He has been with the Cowboys since 2012.

Check out the song below, which features lyrics about Dak Prescott and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

