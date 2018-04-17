Dallas pass rusher David Irving returns to Cowboys on $2.9M deal

FRISCO, Texas - Defensive end David Irving is returning to the Dallas Cowboys after signing a $2.9 million, one-year offer as a restricted free agent.

The Cowboys could have matched any offer for Irving after giving him a second-round tender. Irving reported for the start of offseason workouts Monday and signed the contract.

Irving was suspended the first four games last season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers and missed the last four with a concussion. In between, he had seven sacks in eight games, second on the team behind Pro Bowl selection DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys signed Irving off Kansas City's practice squad in 2015. The 24-year-old has 11 sacks over three seasons in Dallas.

