Contract stalemate between Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott nearing end, reports say

DALLAS - Ezekiel Elliott's holdout may be nearing an end.

ESPN reports the Cowboys star running back is headed to Dallas to meet with team officials and the two sides are very close to a deal.

Elliott has been training and working out in Mexico since the start of training camp. He has not participated in any practices or preseason games.

Elliott has been seeking an extension that would make him the highest-paid running back in the league.

The Cowboys have recently come to terms with linebacker Jaylon Smith and offensive lineman Lael Collins.

Collins' deal freed up more salary cap space the Cowboys may use in Elliott's deal.

Head coach Jason Garrett said there was no timeline for Elliott when it comes to his preparation and he knows the system, and he would be ready to play Sunday when the Cowboys open the season Sunday against the New York Giants.

