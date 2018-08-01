Ezekiel Elliott reports to camp with new attitude, new responsibilities

OXNARD, Calif. - ​Ezekiel Elliott has reported for his third training camp for the Dallas Cowboys with not only a new attitude but new responsibilities being placed on him as one of the new leaders of the team.

"Feels great. I'm excited to be out here," said Elliott. "Excited for the new year and excited to start this journey with these guys."

The biggest difference this offseason compared to last year is that there is no six game suspension for domestic violence looming over Elliott's head in camp.

He spent a countless amount of hours and money fighting the suspension before he eventually had to serve it late last season.

"I'm just ready to go out there, prove myself," explained Elliott. "Ready to go out there and be the running back that I am for this team and go out there and have a good year."

Despite having to miss the league mandated six games, Elliott was still able to roll up 983 yards rushing, averaging over 98 yards per game, which led the league to go along with his seven touchdowns.

But that paled in comparison to what Elliott was able to do in his rookie season when he played in 15 games with over 1,600 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns. So what had to change for Zeke?

"Just being more cautious, focus on my game and focus on having a good year," said Elliott, who set a team record his rookie season with seven 100-yard games.

Elliott is so focused coming into this camp, he wanted to repeat a drill and in so many words told running backs coach Gary Brown.

"I just thought at the time that was something we need to work on," explained Elliott. "Extra rep that those younger guys needed who haven't been here that long. I just got in his ear and told him we needed one more."

"I'm here just to facilitate, help you guys where you need to be," said Brown, who begins his sixth season with the Cowboys. "If you want to do it again let's do it again. You want to do it five times let's do it five times. At the end of the day it's about them and getting them ready."

The Cowboys are using Elliott as a slot receiver more than we have ever seen before.

With the loss of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten, it is clear the Cowboys are counting on Zeke more this season. Now in the passing game as well.

"I'm ready for whatever they throw at me. Whatever they ask me to do I'm going to go out there and do it, that's it." said an eager Elliott. "All I want to do is go out there and win. If they need me to do more, I'll do more."

When asked about the extra workload, Brown is not worried especially with backups like Rod Smith and the rookie out of Alabama, Bo Scarbrough, to give Zeke some breaks.

"It gives him confidence about himself and his game," Brown said. "I think him understanding that we are going to use him in every facet of our offense is a good thing for him."

And one more responsibility has now been placed on the shoulders of Elliott is that of a leader.

With Jason Witten and Dez Bryant gone, it is now up to him and quarterback Dak Prescott to be more vocal. To be the new leaders of America's team.

"It just shows how fast times go, you know, how quick things change," said Elliott. "But I think we are both ready to embrace this leadership roll and we are excited for this year to come."

