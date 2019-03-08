Former Cowboys DL David Irving quits football, vilifies NFL on Instagram Live

DALLAS - Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman and free agent-to-be David Irving, who was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, said he is quitting football in a tirade-laden video on Instagram Live.

Irving, 25, made the announcement Thursday while appearing to smoke marijuana and criticizing the NFL.

Irving had been suspended again just less then a week ago after previously being suspended the first four games of each of the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Basically, guys, I quit," ESPN quoted him as saying. "I don't want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm outta there. I'm not doing this s--- no more."

Irving's first suspension at the start of 2017 was for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers, but last year’s four-game ban was for a substance-abuse violation.

Irving in the video specified that his beef is with the NFL's substance-abuse policy and not with the game itself.

"I love football ... I wouldn't be here without it. Don't get me wrong, I love football. However, I don't love the NFL. The NFL is not football, you need to understand that. What you all see us do, the game and s---, that's, what, 20 percent of all the real s--- we're doing."

Irving has played in 37 career games, making 56 tackles with 12.5 sacks. He was not expected to return to the Cowboys next season.

"It's funny, you know, some people: 'Oh, you're addicted to weed, you're addicted to this and that,'" he said. "I mean s---, if I'm gonna be addicted to something, I'd rather be addicted to marijuana, which is medical -- it's a medicine; I do not consider it a drug -- rather than Xanax bars or the hydros or the seroquel and all that crazy s--- that they feed you."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.