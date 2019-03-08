Cowboys

Former Cowboys DL David Irving quits football, vilifies NFL on Instagram Live

Free agent to be appeared to be smoking marijuana in video

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

DALLAS - Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman and free agent-to-be David Irving, who was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, said he is quitting football in a tirade-laden video on Instagram Live.

Irving, 25, made the announcement Thursday while appearing to smoke marijuana and criticizing the NFL.

More News Headlines

Irving had been suspended again just less then a week ago after previously being suspended the first four games of each of the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. 

"Basically, guys, I quit," ESPN quoted him as saying. "I don't want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm outta there. I'm not doing this s--- no more."

Irving's first suspension at the start of 2017 was for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers, but last year’s four-game ban was for a substance-abuse violation.

Irving in the video specified that his beef is with the NFL's substance-abuse policy and not with the game itself.

"I love football ... I wouldn't be here without it. Don't get me wrong, I love football. However, I don't love the NFL. The NFL is not football, you need to understand that. What you all see us do, the game and s---, that's, what, 20 percent of all the real s--- we're doing."

Irving has played in 37 career games, making 56 tackles with 12.5 sacks. He was not expected to return to the Cowboys next season.

"It's funny, you know, some people: 'Oh, you're addicted to weed, you're addicted to this and that,'" he said. "I mean s---, if I'm gonna be addicted to something, I'd rather be addicted to marijuana, which is medical -- it's a medicine; I do not consider it a drug -- rather than Xanax bars or the hydros or the seroquel and all that crazy s--- that they feed you."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.