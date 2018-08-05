Greg Simmons' Cowboys Camp Blog: Another camp fight, and dinner with Tom

OXNARD, Calif. - Our second and final Saturday in camp has the Cowboys fired up in the morning walkthrough. For those of you that don't know, the new collective bargaining agreement with the players and the league does not allow two-a-days any longer, meaning coaches can’t work out their player in pads twice a day. Hence the walkthrough in the morning with not even shells (helmets), before an afternoon workout in pads, from 4 pm California time until about 6:30 pm.

After getting Friday off, the Cowboys came back ready to work. A very spirited workout in the morning pitted the offense against the defense in goal line drills. It was fun to watch the defense's reaction when a touchdown pass was denied. Even the coaches were getting into it. Running backs coach Gary Brown and new defensive backs coach Kris Richard were jawing at each other. It made practice a lot more fun.

We would not have a chance to listen to Jason Garrett's press conference today, since we must set up in the gazebo area of the camp for our 1-on-1 with Xavier Woods. He's now the Cowboys’ starting safety in just his second season. And here's a stat you may not have realized: did you know there are only three players on the Dallas camp roster that are 30 years old or more? Just three.

After we are done with the interview, it's back to the room to keep working on stories for television, the web and social media. I usually like to write the packages for television first, so that Mike and Billy can get to work editing. Then, I can write for social media, since that takes a little while for the articles to go through a vetting process before they are posted.

I would like to take this moment to pay tribute to our house services. These ladies and men should be hired by Nascar. They attack a room, and are done in 15 minutes or less. They have it down to a science. One attacks the bathroom, one the kitchen, and the other takes the rest of the room.

The afternoon practice was getting a little chippy, especially in the defense versus offense trench drills, when players are lined up against each other. I got the feeling something was going to pop, so I started rolling on my iPhone while Billy was on the other sidelines. Sure enough, I was right. About 5 match-ups in, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods did not like something that center Travis Frederick had to say after the whistle was blown. Woods shoves Travis, and here we go. The second skirmish of camp, before everyone walks away friends again. That will make tonight's rundown.

I always choose the second Saturday night of training camp to visit my brother, who lives and works in Los Angeles. He is an outstanding actor, and has lived in southern California since 1984; he moved there not long after graduating from Cornell University with a Masters in Dramatic Arts. How about that? An Ivy Leaguer in the family. My driver, Dennis, was on time, and off we go for the 50 minute drive into LA. I always enjoy visiting with Tommy. He goes by Tom to just about everyone else. He always leaves me laughing with his stories and tonight was no different. Watch for him. He has two movies coming out and he's on the final episode of Amy Adams’ mini-series called Sharp Objects.

I have to applaud him. He's always been very talented, all the way back to high school at Jefferson. I've enjoyed watching his work from that point on, and it never ceases to amaze me how dedicated he is to his craft. I can remember telling my parents when I was 11 that I wanted to be a sportscaster. They seemed a bit shocked, but I was immediately off the hook when my brother strolled in, when he was 15 I think, and announced he was going to be an actor.

One more day left in camp and it happens to feature the annual Blue/White scrimmage.