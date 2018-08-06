Greg Simmons' Cowboys Camp Blog: Another camp officially in the books

OXNARD, Calif. - I got to bed at 12:45 in the morning so you can imagine when that alarm went off at 3 am, the early bird may get the worm, but I was anything but bright eyed and bushy tailed.

I think when you are sleep walking it just takes longer to get things done, but we all check in with each other to make sure no one overslept and I made it out to the car on time at 3:45. In making our estimates last night, we figured an hour and a half from the hotel to the rent car return. Another hour for the return and bus to the airport. We don't travel light, so the luggage exchange can be a bit brutal and time consuming.

Turns out we are ahead of schedule and are done at the rental return at 5 am and on the bus for the check in at Southwest. Our favorite guy, who is from San Antonio, not working this morning, unfortunately, but Southwest folks are always so nice. One of the baggage guys is ready and waiting for us as he sees the stream of luggage coming off the rental bus. Check in goes quickly, only one extra bag, and we are off for security.

That turns out to be a snap as well. Not too many folks up at 5:30 in the morning, even in Los Angeles. So it's quick through security and now the only problem is waiting for the plane, since we are 2 hours and 15 minutes early. For those of you that travel a bunch like we do. You'd rather be early than late any day.

The second I sat down in my seat I was out until we hit cruising altitude. That's when the announcements are made and I was awake for the rest of the trip. Lucky for me I sat next to a young lady, originally from San Antonio, and getting ready to start high school in Palestine, Texas. As I was combing through the Southwest Airlines magazine to try and figure how to get on the airline wi-fi she noticed my struggles and offered to help. Within seconds the teenager had it ready to go. My choice, watch tv or movies. Suddenly I felt like my parents and their first VCR. Greg come over now and making the clock stop blinking.

In all a pleasant flight and always enjoy seeing the skyline of San Antonio before landing. That and Tony Parker's huge home that sits on that hill on the approach to International.

I always consider it a privilege to do what I am able to do and hopefully we will be back again next year to bring you the sights and sounds of Cowboys training camp. For me, it never gets old. Remember what I said in my open. The two toughest days of Cowboys camp is the first day and the last. My challenge tonight is not to fall asleep at my desk. Not because I don't want to, because every time I do someone takes advantage. Pictures of me snoring or just bury the old guy in papers. Hilarious!​