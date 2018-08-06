Greg Simmons' Cowboys Camp Blog: Last day in Cali, Blue-White scrimmage, Terrance talks

OXNARD, Calif. - Sunday is here. Our final full day in training camp and we are ending on a high note.

The one player that has avoided us all camp long is finally talking.

Terrance Williams has decided to end his silence and agree to be interviewed on day 13 in camp.

Williams had a rough offseason after breaking a bone in his foot during workouts that required surgery and his arrest for public intoxication after he returned riding a scooter to the scene of an accident in May involving his Lamborghini.

Even though that charge was dropped last week he refused to discuss it. He also surprisingly did not want to discuss the retirement of Jason Witten after losing a go-to guy on offense.

That’s a wrap for Cowboys Camp. Until next year. pic.twitter.com/jddh2K3Rk1 — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) August 6, 2018

I know he and Dez are good friends and Bryant believes Witten was part of a conspiracy to get him dropped in Big D, but what would it have taken to say, hey he's a future hall-of-famer and wish him luck.

Oh well. Williams also surprised us when I asked him if he was still feeling any pain in his foot and he said YES! Wow did not see that coming.

And he went onto explain, it's just something he's going to have to tolerate this season.

That says a lot about a guy who has yet to miss a game in his previous 5 seasons in Dallas.

Terrance Williams trotting out for Blue-White scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/g4FAXNgWeB — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) August 6, 2018

He also said he was going to have to deal with it mentally when it comes to planting his foot, to not hesitate. The Cowboys receiving corps is already suspect, now this.

After completing the interview it was time to set up for our final press conference with head coach Jason Garrett, who told us that the Cowboys are aware of Williams' condition and that he will just have to listen to his body and let the team medical staff know when he's hurting.

Garrett was 30 minutes late, and after listening to the coach talk about the new helmet rule off to the side for a few minutes, it was time to race back and get this one on the air for 5:30 p.m. and on the web.

When it came time for the final workout that included the Blue-White scrimmage the Cowboys picked fans to line the exit to the camp locker room. Sort of a cheer line to fire up the team.

The Blue-White scrimmage is not like the days of old when it was actually a scrimmage between the offense and defense that included tackling.

It's more like rehearsing the first 12 plays that will be used in the Cowboys first preseason game on Thursday against the 49ers.

The third and fourth string were up and UTSA alum Dalton Sturm had a tough turn. Intercepted off a deflection, when flushed out of the pocket, and fumbled twice including a strip by former UTSA teammate Brian Price.

Prior to that Dak Prescott found Ezekiel Elliott for a short touchdown and Cooper Rush with a floater to Lance Lenoir in the corner that he was so happy he caught, he just threw the ball out of the camp grounds.

Dak has had trouble with the passing game with his new receivers and hopefully that will get better, otherwise the Cowboys are in a world of hurt this year. The defense on the other hand looks spectacular.

Now it's time to finish up Instant Replay. We have left a few blank pages for the afternoon workout so now it's a rush to wrap up in time for the start of the broadcast.

Most of the night comes off without a hitch although I'm having a wrestling match with my portable printer that seems to have a problem with printing stories that contain more than one page.

I won in the end. It was not pretty. A lot of paper had to be sacrificed.

I may have won the battle of the printer, but we lost against the sprinklers. They found us again only this time we were not the only victims.

The CBS affiliate out of Dallas also got it. Maybe next year I can get ahold of someone in charge of that.

Let the packing begin. Not only do we have to gather equipment that needs to be shipped back to the station, but we also must pack our personal items over the next hour and a half to try and get some sleep before that 3 a.m. wake up call comes.

That's right 3 a.m. Brutal.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.