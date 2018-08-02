Greg Simmons' Cowboys Camp Blog: Return of Randy and KSAT beats the sprinklers!

OXNARD, Calif. - KSAT's Greg Simmons is covering the Cowboys at the team's 2018 training camp in Oxnard, Calif. He's also blogging daily about the experience. Check out his latest blog below:

Wednesday is Aug. 1. You have got to be kidding me. I swear we just arrived.

We have been taking care of so many spinning plates from TV to social media to Facebook Live postings, it is nonstop.

But that's a good thing. It allows us to bring you Cowboys camp coverage from so many different platforms. It's the new world.

After finishing up a package for television on Ezekiel Elliott, it was time to hit the morning practice field and there was no mistake Randy Gregory is back on the field.

Randy Gregory in action for the first time since being reinstated by the league, passing his physical and moved to the active list in Cowboys camp. pic.twitter.com/0UuwgR55qA — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) August 1, 2018

It was his first appearance at a Cowboys workout since being reinstated into the NFL after a yearlong drug ban.

Randy has battled anxiety by self-medicating with marijuana, causing him to miss most of the last three seasons due to suspensions.

He is now getting counseling and support from his teammates, especially Sean Lee, that has lead up to this day.

Lee even went out of his way to write a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, supporting Gregory’s reinstatement. No one was happier about Gregory's return than Lee.

To show you what a stand up guy Sean is, after practice I asked him if I could visit with him for just a minute.

He asked me if we were going to be here tomorrow and I said yes, but I just wanted to ask him about Randy's return. Without hesitation he said, “Yes.”

Sgt Bobby Trevino and his wife Jessica are from SA and made the 2 hour drive from where they are stationed in California to be in Cowboys camp today. pic.twitter.com/qzWEXakHwh — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) August 2, 2018

Earlier in the day, I had been on the field telling some of my friends on the Cowboys public relations staff about our battle with the vicious sprinklers.

I asked if there was a way they could be set to start at 11:15 p.m. since we were the last guys on the field due to our hourlong Nightbeat.

They said sure, and guess what? Tonight there was no attack.

New KSAT gear has arrived! pic.twitter.com/UWPSxsMZwo — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) August 1, 2018

One other note: A care package from home arrived today at our hotel. It was filled with new KSAT gear.

Shirts and hats with the KSAT logo on them so now we are in full uniform.

Thanks Tori Young and Dave Tarr for the new KSAT gear.

It will be worn proudly. Just four days left in camp including the annual Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday. Can't wait.

