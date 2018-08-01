Greg Simmons' Cowboys Camp Blog: She didn't make it on camera, team resumes practice

OXNARD, Calif. - KSAT's Greg Simmons is covering the Cowboys at the team's 2018 training camp in Oxnard, Calif. He's also blogging daily about the experience. His entry below is from Aug. 1.

I was expecting to wake up and find out we were on Jimmy Kimmel last night with our Muscle Beach intruder, but the folks back home were nice enough to send us the recording of the 10 p.m. newscast and luckily she did not make it on camera.

The woman who wanted to be in our "commercial" got a hand on-screen as she reached for me, but that's when our director took the video and the only thing you could hear was her screaming in the background.

New KSAT gear has arrived! pic.twitter.com/UWPSxsMZwo — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) August 1, 2018

You do see me look off camera for a quick second, when I catch a glimpse of her headed for me. I was just looking to find the quickest route out!

After taking the night off, the 'Boys are back at practice today, and this was our first chill day of camp, if you will.

No drama, which is good since we had so much last night and no major breaking stories except the loss of sixth-round draft pick Cedrick Wilson for the rest of the season.

Cowboys Jason Garrett signing autographs as he begins his 8th season as head coach. pic.twitter.com/k5VuckyRAi — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) July 31, 2018

He has a torn labrum in his shoulder from Saturday's practice and now we find out he will need surgery and is done for the year just five days into training camp.

Couple of notables at camp on Wednesday. Connor Williams carrying the helmets of his fellow offensive linemen. Even though he is a starter, it's still a rookie ritual.

And the new ride in camp is the Phatt Scooters. Dak Prescott has one, and so does DeMarcus Lawrence, and he's not afraid to show if off. Driving it right into our interview with Taco Charlton that you will see very soon.

Cowboys just reported that Randy Gregory passed his physical and is now been activated. Just completed first workout. — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) August 1, 2018

They are even customized with "Tank" written on the front along with his No. 90 on the back. The scooter also comes with Bluetooth so you can play your favorite tunes off your iPhone. Cool.

The live shots came off without hitch early, thanks to the protection of the Cowboys security, but guess what is back? The attack of the killer sprinklers!

Dormant for the last two nights, they came back with a vengeance. Almost as if they had something to prove, and this time on a short timer, meaning more sprinkler heads fire quicker, which caught Billy and I off-guard and we rushed to save the equipment once again.

