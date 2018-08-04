Greg Simmons' Cowboys Camp Blog: A memorable moment on the Ventura Pier

OXNARD, Calif. - After completing our duties for the 5 pm and 6 pm shows in Ventura, we headed back to Oxnard to complete our responsibilities for the Nightbeat, and for me to get the jump on a package for television on the defensive line. Billy was putting the finishing touches on his open for Instant Replay this Sunday night, and I must say, as always, he has done another fantastic job. Network quality. Don't miss it at 10:30 pm on Sunday. Both Billy and I worked right up until 9 pm San Antonio time, so it was time to pack up the car and head back to Ventura for our staple of a live shot location on an off night for Cowboys this late in camp: The Ventura Pier.

The Ventura Pier gives you one of the most beautiful spots to watch the sunset on the west coast, and, once again, it did not disappoint. I wish you could see it live, but by the time we hit the air it's about 8:20 pm local time. This location also gives us a shot at the Ventura County Fair which opens on August 1 and runs through next week. Last year we were here early because of the Hall of Fame game, so we did not have the fair as the backdrop. This year we do.

Not to rub it in, but i made a point of telling Mike and Billy it was windier and colder than I remember. Mike said the temperature was 66 degrees, but with the wind it felt like 59. I had to wear a windbreaker to get through the broadcast, but that was ok with all of us.

There was a young man who was fishing off the end of the pier near us, enjoying his reggae tunes as well. Could not have been a nicer guy. Recognized we were about to go on, turned them down, and when were finished cranked them back up. Even walked over to check with us if he did the right thing, and we said thanks. By the way, could not resist a few dance moves while the music was playing, just like everyone else who happened to pass by. It's these little things you remember about the trip that make it special.

