Jerry Jones believes Terrell Owens making mistake by not participating in Hall of Fame ceremonies

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys believes Terrell Owens is "making a mistake" by not participating in the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies next month.

Owens played for the Cowboys from 2006 to 2008, but after being skipped over in his first year of eligibility, he has decided to skip the ceremonies in Canton and hold one of his own at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

"I had one of the great experiences that ever happened to me last year," said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. "But had he asked my advice or had I been compelled to, I would have shared with him this is a mistake."

Jones, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, shared even more of his thoughts with Owens during the Cowboys state of the team address in Oxnard, California.

"For your own reasons, but more importantly because of fans, you should participate," Jones said. "Terrell, as you know, has a mind of his own."

It did not take Owens long to fire back using social media as his platform.

"Jerry made a mistake of releasing me after listening to others when I produced, gave my all, sacrificed my health for the team but who am I?" Owens said on Twitter. "But, hey, I thought Jerry had a mind of his own too." #go figure. What I’m doing is for the fans. #this is for you."

