Kavon Frazier returns to Cowboys practice

OXNARD, Calif. - For the first time since Cowboys training camp kicked off, Kavon Frazier was on the field, in pads and cleared to play. Frazier took part in the workout on Thursday afternoon after passing his physical. A problem with his bloodwork had been discovered by the Cowboys' medical staff in June during minicamp.

Doctors were concerned at the time that the third-year safety’s blood might have a problem clotting so, as a precaution, he was held out of workouts while more tests were conducted.

"It feels good to get back out here," Frazier said, following the workout before the second players day off.

"God is good. I'm just blessed to be back out here," he said.

Even though Frazier has been cleared for workouts and was taken off the non-football injury list, he was still a limited participant in practice.

“Our training staff was just being cautious,” Frazier said. “Everything came back normal.”

But there is something Frazier needs to do to manage his condition. “Mainly I just got to eat more vegetables. I have to take a couple of vitamins a day, and that's about it.”

When asked if he was ever scared about his condition, Frazier said he stayed positive. ”I'm built for it, so I wasn't scared at all. I told y’all at Thanksgiving that I had ice in my veins, so I don't know why y’all are surprised."