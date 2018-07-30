No Witten, no Bryant, Cowboys experiment with their receiving corp

OXNARD, Calif. - The biggest question mark coming into training camp and this season has to be in the Dallas Cowboys receiving corp. That's after Dallas dumped Dez Bryant and Jason Witten retired to become one of the new voices of Monday Night Football.

"I think people are thinking less from us because there are a lot of younger guys and there's no Dez Bryant or Jason Witten," said Cole Beasley, who is about to start his seventh season in a Cowboys uniform. And that makes him the go-to guy, if nothing else because of attrition. "I think people are thinking we are going to run the ball and we are." added Beasley, "We've got to make plays in the passing game too or we won't be successful.

In order to help shore up the Dallas receiving corps, the Cowboys signed free agents Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, traded with the Rams for Tavon Austin and selected Michael Gallup in the draft. But the average height of all four receivers is 5 feet 10 1/2 inches.

"I feel like we are being written off because they're different you know what I mean," Beasley said. "We don't have the big tall receivers who go up and get fade balls all the time, but we've got guys who can do a lot of other things and guys who can run so this is not going to be worse or better. It's going to be different."

In order to compensate for the lack of size, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan has been experimenting with using both Beasley and Austin as wide outs and Hurns, who is the tallest of the three, in the slot.

"That's going to be the biggest change, the location of our receivers will be more multiple. " Linehan said. "I think that will help us."

"It's a great feel that's the thing with us. All three of us can play inside and outside." added Hurns. "That way once we break the huddle teams can't predict, OK he's going to be right here and he's going to be right there. It makes it a lot more complex."

And woe to the fan or NFL observer who doubts the success this new group of receivers will have for the Dallas Cowboys this season.

"I can say as a group, as a whole, we have a chip on our shoulder from the coach down." said Thompson.

And his new Cowboys teammate Hurns closes, "I love being in a room like that each and everyday. We have competition to come out and bring out the best in each other. So we will be alright. We are not worried about that at all."

