Randy Gregory continues to overcome substance abuse, back training in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - For the first time since being reinstated by the NFL, Randy Gregory was back on the field Wednesday for the Dallas Cowboys practice and walk through, but still a milestone in the defensive end's recovery.

Gregory has missed the better portion of the last three seasons after multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy. But thanks to his efforts of getting counseling and encouragement from his teammates including Sean Lee he has managed to get to where he is now.

"It's really just an opportunity for us to get him out on the practice field on the team in the grass sessions in the morning," said head coach Jason Garrett as he opened his daily press briefing Wednesday. "We are still going to be very deliberate with him in terms of getting him back in a full-speed practice. He's been away from football for a long time. He's doing very well."

The Cowboys took a gamble on Gregory in the 2015 draft, when he fell to the second round after failing a drug test at the NFL Combine.

But now three years later, the Cowboys are hoping their patience and support will finally pay off. "He did a good job of keeping himself in shape," Garrett continued. "He's done a good job since he's been here. He's making progress, but again, we don't want to compromise him early on here and put him a couple of weeks behind where he should be. We're going to progress deliberately here, but taking the NFI (Non Football Injury) off of him allows him to be with the team on the grass sessions, walk-through sessions if you will, and start to get some work."

Up until Wednesday, Gregory had spent his entire camp working out on the side with strength and conditioning coaches in an effort to get back on the field. Garrett will not be the only coach monitoring No. 94's progress at right defensive end.

"What's great for us to get him in this is, you know, we film everything," said Rod Marinelli, Cowboys defensive coordinator. "That's the best way you learn, you see yourself doing it a little better. That's a start for us right now."

Marinelli added that there are no plans to put Gregory in pads, just the mornings right now, and according to the Cowboys' public relations staff, only after he is in pads again will he address the media.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.