Randy Gregory returns to Dallas Cowboys after missing most of last 3 seasons

Randy Gregory is back with the Dallas Cowboys after missing most of the last three seasons due to multiple suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

“We are proud of him," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said when he was asked about the reinstatement of the team’s defensive end.

"We are proud of how Randy has persisted in his desire and backed it up in what we know to be trying times and effort for him," Jones added Wednesday during the state of the team address to officially open the Dallas Cowboys 2018 Training Camp.

Gregory, 25, was one of only two players who did not participate in the mandatory conditioning drills to open camp Wednesday, and Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett addressed that.

"I think just getting his football legs back up underneath him, and we're going to be very thoughtful and thorough on how we are going to allow him to do that,” Garrett said.

The last time Gregory was on the field for the Cowboys was during two games in 2016 after Dallas took a chance on him in 2015. Gregory fell to the second round after failing the NFL drug test at the combine.

“We don't think it's going to take long, but we have to check ourselves. As coaches, you get excited about getting a guy like this back,” Garrett said. “We don't want to get ahead of (ourselves)."

