Report: Cowboys make new offer to Ezekiel Elliott as RB continues hold out

The stalemate between the Dallas Cowboys and all-pro running back Ezekiel Elliott may be nearing an end.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Cowboys made a new offer to Elliott that would make him one of the two highest-paid running backs in the league.

Werder did not report how much the Cowboys offered, but said it would suggest the team is offering more than LeVeon Bell and less than Todd Gurley.

Gurley, the running back for the Los Angeles Rams, is the highest-paid running back in the league.

Sources: The most recent offer in negotiations between holdout Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys came from the team. Elliott has been offered a contract making him one of the NFL's 2 highest-paid RB. That would suggest team offering more than LeVeon Bell and less than Todd Gurley. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 22, 2019

There has also been no word whether Elliott has accepted the terms of this latest offer.

Elliott has held out of Cowboys training camp and has not reported to the team.

The report also comes days after some hard feelings between Elliott and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones recently said "Zeke who?" when talking with the media after Dallas' preseason game against the Rams.

Elliott's agent told the media his client did not appreciate the joke from Jones and saw it as a slight.

Jones later said he's earned the right to joke about Elliott.

The Cowboys open the season against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.

