San Antonio native Dalton Sturm battling to make Cowboys roster

OXNARD, Calif. - Dalton Sturm is trying to make America's team at one of the toughest positions on the field: quarterback.

"It's not live bullets yet," said the NFL rookie, "But it's about as close as we are going to get until the preseason. It's good get some live reps like that now, and just see how it goes."

Sturm, who will turn 23 in September, is used to having to prove himself. The Goliad High School graduate was a walk on at UT-San Antonio, where he appeared in 35 games, threw for over 5,700 yards and scored 49 touchdowns. He also accounted for more 1200 yards on the ground, and that included seven additional rushing touchdowns. Now he's trying to make the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, much like one of his predecessors: Tony Romo.

"I just try and really stay humble, just really take advantage of this opportunity,” said Sturm.

He believes his experience at UTSA has helped him lay the foundation for him to get into the NFL. “I had great coaches at UTSA, Coach Wilson and Coach Sceflo," he said. "They really laid a great foundation for me, really showed me what it's going to be like in the NFL. We kind of practiced that way. ‘Practiced like the pros’ is what we always used to say."

Sturm begins his career in the NFL with new quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore, the former backup to Tony Romo. Moore broke his leg in Cowboys camp in 2016, and has since retired as a player.

“We're excited to have him," said Moore of Sturm. "The good thing for him is that he brings a little something different. Certainly when you get to these preseason games, he gets his opportunity. I think it opens up the read option-type stuff, but he can throw, he can spin it. He can do a lot of good things. He'll get his opportunity. We are excited for him."

When told of Moore's assessment, Dalton responded, “I feel like I'm learning. I feel like I'm progressing every single day. I feel like I'm light years away from where I need to be, so I definitely need to keep grinding and keep getting better in order to make this 53-man roster. I feel like it's a good start.”

Now we wait to see where or how it continues.

