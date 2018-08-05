Terrance Williams breaks silence, opens up about negativity

OXNARD, Calif. - For the first time since his off-season injury and arrest on a public intoxication charge, Terrance Williams broke his silence and talked to the media on the thirteenth day of training camp in California. His media availability came after the morning walkthrough on Sunday, and there were only two subjects off-limits in his response: his arrest and Jason Witten's retirement.

"I don't want to talk about that," said Williams in regards to the arrest. Williams’ public intoxication charge had recently been dropped, after he tried to return to the scene of an accident on a scooter following the crash of his Lamborghini last May. When pressed about whether a weight had been lifted, Williams was quick to shut down the question, "I don't need to talk about that." Williams, who is about to start his sixth season with the Cowboys, even shut down questions about the offense having to move on without recently-retired tight end Jason Witten. Williams was close to Dez Bryant, who blames his departure, in part, on some of his former teammates including Witten.

Williams did discuss how he broke a bone in his foot during off-season workouts and was candid about whether he had any lingering pain after missing all of the team’s OTAs and minicamp

“Yeah, I do," said Williams. "I mean that's nothing to complain about. When you've been sitting out for a long time, the first chance you get to come out here, you try to be cautious. But then you feel the pain that you go through, and you get used to it. It's a brand new day and you just keep fighting through it.”

Williams was also asked if that is something he is going to have to manage during the coming season.

“It's just something I just gotta fight through," added Williams. "Me, being the guy that I am, I'll fight through it no matter what. I'm just happy to be back out here.”

Williams has been primarily working with the second team since his return. Free agent Allen Hurns and trade acquisition Tavon Austin are currently working with the first team, alongside Cole Beasley.

“It's just a mental thing, and once I get it through my mind on how I feel and what I feel like when I step, it’s just something I'm going to continue to fight through.”

The other revelation that came out of today's talk with Williams was the fact that he admitted he was distracted by negative comments made about his performance last season by people outside the team. He declined to be specific, even though he started 14 of the Cowboys 16 games last season. Now he comes into the 2018 training camp with what he calls a “clear-minded approach.”

“When you try to be a team player and it doesn't pan out your way, there are a lot of folks that say a lot of stuff," Williams said. "It kind of got to me for a little bit, but I feel like I am good now. I'm in a different place with folks that actually care about the game. It's good just to hear folks who have your back all the time.”

Williams has never missed a game in his previous five seasons with the Cowboys. Now we wait to see if his surgically repaired foot will hold up during the regular season.