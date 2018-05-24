Video shows Cowboys receiver fall off bike before arrest, blame crash on ex-teammate

DALLAS - New video and photos released Thursday show the aftermath of a crash that involved the luxury sports car of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams.

Williams was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Saturday morning after Frisco police officers found him riding an electric bicycle on a road near his home.

Police were investigating a nearby crash in which Williams’ blue Lamborghini struck a light pole. No driver was inside when officers arrived.

TMZ Sports and The Dallas Morning News obtained photos of the crash and TMZ released dashcam footage of Williams’ arrest.

The video shows Williams falling off the bicycle and be questioned by police officers.

(Video below contains some graphic language.)

According to a police report obtained by the Morning News, Williams appeared to “have bloodshot and watery eyes and his speech was slurred.”

Williams is then heard in the video blaming former Baylor teammate and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Kendall Wright for crashing his car.

“Williams stated "his friend was an idiot and he was driving (his scooter) to see what happened to the vehicle." Williams told the officer he was at his home the "whole time" and Kendall Wright had taken the Lamborghini out at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on a date. Williams said Wright left the crash scene in a yellow Camaro following the crash and went to a club. Williams said Wright called him at around 1:45 a.m. to let him know he had crashed the Lamborghini on Lebanon Road.”

The officer did not believe Williams’ story and took him into custody. TMZ reported Williams’ cellphone was inside the car and the key was in his pocket.

Williams issued a lengthy statement after the arrest Saturday saying he swerved to avoid crashing into another vehicle in front of him, and was headed back to the scene to pick up his car.

#Cowboys WR Terrance Williams released a statement on his recent arrest detailing several facets of the incident: “I have always been an upstanding citizen and handled the situation the best way I know how.” pic.twitter.com/cvSZ96EOxV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2018

In regard to Thursday’s report, Williams’ lawyer said his client was as truthful as possible at the time of the incident and did not recall part of the crash.

ESPN.com reported that Vikings officials said Wright and his agent assured them there was no truth to what Williams said about Wright’s alleged involvement.

