‘WE SUCK': 7-year-old Cowboys fan writes brutal letter to Jerry Jones

MANSFIELD, Texas - At 3-5, the Cowboys are struggling this season and apparently one of their youngest fans is sick and tired of it.

Rylan Wood, 7, of Mansfield, Texas, wrote a letter to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after school Tuesday, a day after Dallas lost to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Wood did not hold back in the letter, which was posted on Facebook by his mother and has since gone viral.

In the letter, he writes that the team has made his mom very upset and she is constantly yelling at -- and turning off -- the TV. He says they still “believe in the boys, but it’s hard.”

He writes in the letter that he has Cowboys gear and has met Ezekiel Elliott, Taco Charlton, Jason Witten and other players on the team, but he is upset about Dez Bryant being gone.

Wood also writes to Jones that he hopes head coach Jason Garrett “is clapping if this letter gets to you.”

Wood closed his letter by saying he does not want to hurt Jones’ feelings.

Wood’s mother wrote in her post that she helped very little with the letter and the idea was all his.

The Cowboys will look to get their season back on track and get back on Rylan’s good side this Sunday at Philadelphia.

