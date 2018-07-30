When training camp heats up 'Hot Boys' emerge

OXNARD, Calif. - Tempers flare in Cowboys training camp for the first time this year. It happened during the one-on-one drills between the offense and defense on Sunday. The offense had a little chip on their shoulder after losing the first round to the defense Saturday.

It was towards the end of the drill when offensive lineman La'el Collins got into it with defensive end Taco Charlton. After the whistle blew the two kept going at it. Charlton winds up going the ground and when he gets back up he's not happy. He goes right back at Collins, and that's when the scrum begins. Teammates join in and we have our first flare up of Cowboys camp.

"I invite that. It's fun," Charlton said as soon as the afternoon second practice in full pads came to an end. "We're going to go to the locker room. We're gonna have fun. We're going to joke around. Like nothing happened, but like I said we're the hot boys we don't take nothing," Charlton finished.

'Hot Boys' is the nickname the Cowboys defensive line have given themselves in the first few days of training camp. "At the end of the day that's what it's about, competing." Collins said. "Making one another better at the end of the day. It's all love, we are teammates. We're going to talk about it. We're going to talk about what I could have did better and I'm going to tell him what he could have did better."

The good news is the Cowboys players have the day off Monday to let off a little steam.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.