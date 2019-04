Dallas Cowboys release 2019 regular season schedule

DALLAS - The NFL announced the 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and at least six national television appearances highlight the Dallas Cowboys upcoming season. Here's a look at the Cowboys 2019 schedule. (All kickoffs are Dallas time.)

PRESEASON

Sat., Aug. 10 at San Francisco 8:00 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 17 at LA Rams (Honolulu) 9:00 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 24 HOUSTON 6:00 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 29 TAMPA BAY 7:00 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Sun., Sept. 8 N.Y. GIANTS 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 15 at Washington Noon

Sun., Sept. 22 MIAMI Noon

Sun., Sept. 29 at New Orleans 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 GREEN BAY 3:25 p.m.c

Sun., Oct. 13 at N.Y. Jets 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 PHILADELPHIA 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27 BYE

Mon., Nov. 4 at N.Y. GIANTS 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 10 MINNESOTA 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 17 at Detroit Noon

Sun., Nov. 24 at New England 3:25 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 28 BUFFALO 3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 5 at Chicago 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 15 LA RAMS 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 22 at Philadelphia 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 29 WASHINGTON Noon

