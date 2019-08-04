Defensive end Robert Quinn excited about Dallas' prospects

OXNARD, Calif. - “Come all without, come all within. You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn.”

That’s the refrain from a popular Bob Dylan song that was recorded by the British band Manfred Man. There have been many interpretations of the lyrics, but on face value, the "Mighty Quinn" appears to be a savior for his people in despair.

While the Dallas Cowboys wait to see if Randy Gregory is successful in his bid to be reinstated to the league after his indefinite suspension due to violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the Cowboys traded for Robert Quinn to help avoid despair on defense. That’s after the Miami Dolphins gave the defensive end permission to shop for a new team this offseason. Quinn was candid when asked why he chose Dallas.

“I think I can go through every position,” Quinn said. “There's either an All-Pro or Pro Bowler there. If guys can individually continue to put up those All-Pro number-type seasons, collectively as a team, I think that speaks for itself.”

Getting Quinn as an insurance policy only cost the Cowboys a sixth-round draft pick. If Gregory is granted a reprieve, then the depth at defensive line looks even stronger. Regardless of the outcome, Quinn only has one goal in mind.

"We want to be standing up on that podium at the end of the season," Quinn said. "Let’s not sugarcoat it. We’ve got to put it out there. I’m sure that’s every team’s goal, but I like this group here. I get to work with them and let’s see if we can make that happen.”

If he can help make that happen, then he will truly be the "Mighty Quinn" for the Dallas Cowboys.

