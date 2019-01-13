Elliott rushes for playoff career low in loss to Rams

LOS ANGELES - Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott never got his wheels going against the Rams, rushing for a playoff career-low 47 yards during the Cowboys 30-22 loss in the divisional round on Saturday night.

The Rams allowed an NFL high 5.1 yards per rush during the regular season, but they held Elliott to 2.3 yards per attempt on 20 carries.

"That defense didn't play that way today," Elliott said. "I think you saw big 93 (Ndamukong Suh) out there, he was a problem all day. They did a great job of just winning the battle up front."

Elliott gashed defenses this season to an NFL best 1,434 yards on the ground. He was supposed to run all over the Rams, but that didn't happen.

"We played against a really good front," Elliott said. "You guys kept asking me about stats and facts, 5.1 yards per carry all week and I told you that it's playoff football and none of that matters anymore. They came out and they played better than us tonight."

As the NFC's second seed the Rams earned a first-round bye and looked to be the fresher team compared the Cowboys, who played last Saturday.

"They are a good defense," Cowboys center Joe Looney said. "I don't think they did anything different. They came out and played and they won today."

Dallas finished the season 11-7.

