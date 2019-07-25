Ezekiel Elliott not on Cowboys' team flight to Oxnard

DALLAS - Ezekiel Elliott did not board the team flight to Oxnard, California, on Thursday afternoon.

Reports coming out of Dallas say that the star running back had a seat booked on the plane, but was not present for takeoff at 1 p.m. Last week, it was leaked that Elliott had privately said he plans to hold out for a new contract, but on Wednesday, head coach Jason Garrett remained confident that Elliott would report to the start of training camp.

It is not uncommon for Cowboys players to find their own way to Oxnard, and Elliott was under no obligation to take the team flight. He can still report for the official start of training camp Friday morning.

Cowboys’ team plane now has left for training camp in Oxnard, Ca....and Zeke Elliott is not on it, per @toddarcher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2019

