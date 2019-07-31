Garrett: Sean Lee tweaked knee, missed Tuesday's practice

OXNARD, Calif. - When Tuesday's practice began at Cowboys training camp, Sean Lee did not take the field.

The 10-year NFL veteran was sidelined after tweaking his knee Monday afternoon. ESPN has reported that the injury is an MCL sprain. Head coach Jason Garrett said Lee's absence was precautionary and that he will not require surgery .

"It happened within the framework of practice," Garrett explained. "He missed today's practice for that reason, and we'll take his situation day by day. We don't think his situation is serious. We just felt it was better to give him a little time."

Since he was drafted in 2010, Lee has never played all 16 games of the regular season. In 2018, he only played seven games. Dallas is hoping Lee can remain healthy and contribute to a deep and talented group of linebackers in 2019.

